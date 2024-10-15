Rhode Island's Washington Bridge demolition set to continue Tuesday

The demolition of the Washington Bridge in Rhode Island is set to continue on Tuesday.

The bridge takes Interstate 195 across the Seekonk River, connecting Rhode Island with Massachusetts.

The westbound side was suddenly shut down in December over safety concerns, but demolition stopped in September to preserve evidence tied to a lawsuit over the bridge's failure.

State transportation officials held a public meeting about the bridge on Friday, but it only lasted nine minutes, and they didn't answer any questions.

"Specifically the fact that it was 6 p.m. on a Friday wasn't sufficient enough, and people weren't satisfied, so we're going to hopefully do a take two and we'll have an opportunity for people to have their questions answered," Providence City Councilor John Goncalves told NBC10 Boston.

Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee is expected to give an update at 10 a.m. Tuesday about the bridge demolition.