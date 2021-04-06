RI Adds 7,300 New Vaccine Appointments as Residents 50+ Become Eligible

Rhode Island officials announced that they added approximately 7,300 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Tuesday, a day after residents age 50 to 59 became eligible to schedule a vaccine for the first time.

The new appointments will be for the Dunkin' Donuts Center, Sockanosset Cross Road and regional sites in Westerly, Johnston and East Providence. They were scheduled to be posted at www.vaccinateRI.org at 9 a.m.

They are available to all groups currently eligible, including those in the 50 to 59 age group.

“I am glad to be starting off the new week by expanding vaccine eligibility to Rhode Islanders 50 years and older,” Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement. “We’re moving quickly to build out our capacity and make vaccines accessible to all Rhode Island adults when our supply increases. I encourage Rhode Islanders to sign up for an appointment as soon as they are able to – getting shots in arms quickly is the fastest way through this pandemic.”

This week also marks the start of the use of Rhode Island’s vaccine pre-registration system. Rhode Islanders can pre-register to get vaccinated at a State-run vaccination site through the Vaccine Interest Notification List. To pre-register, visit portal.ri.gov or call 844-930-1779.

When an appointment opens up for someone who has pre-registered and who is age-eligible, a notification will be sent to that person with a one-time use link. People will be contacted either through email, text message, or phone call, depending on their preference. For most people, there will be some flexibility in the time of the appointment, but it will be for a set date at a set location. People will have 24 hours to make an appointment once they receive a one-time use link. Notifications will be sent starting Wednesday.

In addition to the state-run vaccination sites and the regional sites, people can make appointments to get vaccinated at a pharmacy. Vaccine is available at CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Stop & Shop, and a number of independent pharmacies.

Along with people who are 50 years of age and older, people who are 16 to 64 with certain underlying health conditions are now eligible to get vaccinated, along with people who were previously eligible in Phase 1, such as health care workers and public safety workers.