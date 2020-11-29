RI Airport Offers Rapid Coronavirus Testing Thanksgiving Weekend

People flying into T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island, Thanksgiving weekend will have the opportunity to get a COVID-19 test shortly after landing, NBC affiliate WJAR reports.

The rapid coronavirus tests will be performed by The National Guard at the airport Saturday through Monday. Travelers will receive their test results within 15 minutes, according to WJAR.

The tests are only for people arriving in Rhode Island as part of Thanksgiving weekend travel. Those leaving Rhode Island are not eligible for testing.