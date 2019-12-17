Local
RI Casino Executive, Vendor Indicted in Alleged Kickback Scheme

A Twin River spokeswoman says the management group will continue cooperating fully with the investigation

WJAR-TV

Rhode Island's attorney general says a grand jury has indicted a casino executive and two other people in an alleged kickback scheme.

Democrat Peter Neronha said the jury returned an indictment with 30 felony counts, stemming from an investigation into bribery, obtaining property under false pretenses and tax evasion.

Michael Barlow, an executive of Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc., a casino vendor and the vendor's business associate face charges.

A Twin River spokeswoman says the management group will continue cooperating fully with the investigation, and the one employee involved is no longer employed by the company.

It's unclear whether Barlow is represented by an attorney who could comment.

