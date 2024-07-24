Child, 4, dies after being pulled from pool in RI, police say

A 4-year-old boy died after drowning in a family's pool in North Providence, Rhode Island, on Tuesday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.
Officers responded to Cassisi Court around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a child who was pulled from a pool after being underwater for an undetermined amount of time, North Providence police said.
When officers arrived, firefighters were performing CPR to the child, according to police, who said the 4-year-old was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital, where he died a short time later.
Neighbors told WJAR they witness a horrific scene.
"I saw them run frantically to the back yard, and I was looking out my window when they carried him up," a resident told WJAR.
The child's death remains under investigation.