RI Civil Air Patrol cadet director accused of possessing child sex abuse images

The director of cadet programs for the Rhode Island Civil Air Patrol was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography on Thursday, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

Files of child sex abuse images were discovered on the accounts of Robert Gianopoulos, 69, after the Rhode Island Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant of his apartment on Thursday. The ICAC Task Force had linked the transfer of these files to the internet connection at Gianopoulos' home.

Gianopoulos has been a volunteer member of the Civil Air Patrol since 1994, state police said. He manages programming for cadets, who range from 12-18 years old. According to an archived version of the Rhode Island CAP website, Gianopoulos previously served as the Critical Incident Management Officer in July 2024. It is unclear how long he has worked as the director of cadet programs.

According to the state police, there is no evidence of inappropriate involvement with cadets at this time, but they are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should contact the Rhode Island State Police at 401-921-1170.

"Upon learning of the arrest, the member was immediately suspended, following standard procedures while the incident is being investigated by local law enforcement authorities," a spokesperson for the Civil Air Patrol wrote in a statement to NBC10 Boston.

Gianopoulos's name has been removed from the Rhode Island CAP website, with the position of director of cadet programs currently listed as vacant.

"At this time, it is our understanding that the arrest was not based on the member’s Civil Air Patrol involvement, nor did it involve CAP cadets. Should that information change, Civil Air Patrol will cooperate fully with the authorities and is committed to ensuring transparency throughout the process," the spokesperson added.

Gianopoulos was arraigned at the Sixth Division District Court and issued a bail of $2,500. He is required to have no unsupervised contact with minors and limited internet usage.

NBC10 Boston could not reach Gianopoulos for comment.