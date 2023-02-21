RI Congressman David Cicilline Stepping Down to Lead Charitable Organization

Democratic Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline is stepping down on June 1 to become the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, WJAR-TV reports.

Cicilline, 61, was reelected in November to a seventh term in the House.

“Serving the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime. As President and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders," Cicilline said in a statement.

The Rhode Island Foundation funds nonprofit organizations. Its current president and CEO, Neil Steinburg, is retiring.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A special election is expected to be held to fill Cicilline's 1st District seat, which covers the easternmost part of Rhode Island.

Cicilline served as mayor of Providence from 2003 to 2011, becoming the first openly gay chief executive of a U.S. state capital. He also served as a state representative from 1995 to 2003.