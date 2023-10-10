I-495

RI driver dies in fiery car crash on I-495 in Plainville, Mass.

The crash is believed to have been caused by Sage Woodward's BMW hitting the guardrail on the right side of I-495, sending it back across the road into into the median

First responders on the scene of a fatal car crash on I-495 in Plainville, Massachusetts, early on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A driver died in a fiery car crash on Interstate 495 early Tuesday morning in Plainville, Massachusetts State Police said.

The driver was found partway out of a BMW sedan's passenger's seat and face-down in water in the median of the highway near mile marker 35.2, police said. The driver's side of the car was on fire.

Two state troopers pulled the driver, who was the only person inside, out of the car, police said. Two bystanders helped bring him up the embankment.

Troopers and then paramedics performed CPR on the man, who was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Taunton, where he was pronounced dead, police said. They identified him as Sage A. Woodward, a 23-year-old from Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The crash is believed to have been caused by Woodward's BMW hitting the guardrail on the right side of I-495, sending it back across the road into into the median. Police continued investigating what happened Tuesday afternoon.

One officer cut his hand during the response and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This article tagged under:

I-495
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us