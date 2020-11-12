RI Field Hospital Could Be Needed Soon as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Tick Up

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to tick up in Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Thursday it could fairly soon before hospitals are at full capacity and a field hospital will be needed once again.

The governor was joined by three emergency room doctors at her weekly coronavirus briefing to discuss the dire situation Rhode Island hospitals and staff are facing.

"Staff in hospitals are exhausted," Raimondo said. "Staff shortages are becoming a real issue."

Currently, 84% of COVID beds at hospitals are filled with the remainder expected to be filled within a few weeks, Raimondo said. At that time, the governor said the Cranston field hospital will most likely be needed again.

She added that preparations are already being made to prepare the facility.

The state reported 936 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday and an additional seven deaths. There have now been 1,250 confirmed deaths and 40,764 cases, according to the Rhode Island Department of Public Health.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, stands at 4.7%, according to Thursday's report.

Gov. Gina Raimondo on Thursday announced a series of new COVID-19 restrictions beginning Sunday as well as a stay-at-home advisory.

Health officials reported that more than 230 people had been admitted to Rhode Island hospitals to be treated for the virus since Sunday, compared to 163 new hospitalizations reported the week before.

"You should look at the dashboard and be alarmed," Raimondo said. "Our hospitalizations are at their highest."