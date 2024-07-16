RI fire sends four people, including two firefighters, to the hospital

A fire that broke out in a home in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, sent four people, including two firefighters, to the hospital, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The fire occurred on Logee Street Monday afternoon.

The blaze started on the third floor of that home, with flames shooting out the windows, the Woonsocket Fire Department told WJAR.

Four families were able to escape the fire. Two cats were saved but other animals were unaccounted for, reports WJAR.

Some of the people taken to the hospital were treated for heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.