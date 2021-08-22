Local

Rhode Island

RI Governor: State Is Already Moving Into Recovery Phase After Henri

The tropical storm made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island, Sunday afternoon

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee says the state is already moving into the recovery and assessment phase after Tropical Storm Henri, with the top priority being restore power to tens of thousands of residents and businesses.

Henri was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, and made landfall near Westerly, R.I., Sunday afternoon with sustained winds of about 60 mph and gusts of up to 70 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Henri has since weakened to sustained winds of 50 mph as it moves inland.

Henri Power Outages: 120K Without Electricity Across New England

Mass. Residents Urged to Stay Home, Avoid ‘Disaster Tourism': MEMA Director

