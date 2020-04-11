Rhode Island

WATCH: RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Gives Coronavirus Update

The governor was scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to give her daily coronavirus briefing on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Through Friday, the state had reported 49 deaths related to COVID-19, up six from the day before, as well as 288 more cases, pushing the total to just over 2,000.

The Ocean State has been "totally overwhelmed" by unemployment claims, Raimondo said on Friday, with 132,000 Rhode Islanders having filed.

In other coronavirus-related news from Rhode Island on Friday, activists denouncing what they called overcrowding at a prison staged a protest outside it, calling on authorities to release inmates before they become infected with COVID-19.

Organizers said they circled the facility in about 200 cars, honking their horns.

