RI Gov. Gina Raimondo to Give Coronavirus Update

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday, a day after joining a group of East Coast governors working together on steps towards reopening their economies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Raimondo was slated to speak at 1 p.m.

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a joint task force between his state, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware. Massachusetts was added to that list later that day.

Each state will name a public health official, economic development official, and chief of staff to serve on a working group, which will start work as soon as Tuesday to begin designing a reopening plan.

Raimondo has repeatedly stressed the importance of reopening the economy, but only when it is safe to do so.

Governor Cuomo said an economic restart must be approached as a regional issue "any plan to reopen society must be driven by data and experts, not opinion and politics."

There is no deadline for the multi-state task force to deliver a reopening plan, but Cuomo said it must be "within weeks".

As of Monday the state had confirmed 2,976 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, including 73 deadly cases.

Eager to reopen the country by May 1, NBC News reports, President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to relax the nation's social distancing guidelines.

Trump tweeted some are "saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect...it is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons.”

In response to Trump's assertion, Cuomo said, "I would say let’s see what the federal government's plan is."