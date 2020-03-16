RI Gov. Raimondo to Hold News Conference on COVID-19 Response

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was set to brief the public on the state's ongoing response to the coronavirus outbreak, Monday.

Raimondo was set to speak to the media at 10 a.m. along with Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott.

Health officials have so far reported 20 cases of the coronavirus in the state. Raimondo has announced that schools will take their spring break this week and will be closed after.

Teachers have been asked to make themselves available to their colleagues and superintendents to prepare for online distance learning, if needed.

Officials have also announced that all child care centers will be closed as of Monday.

On Sunday, Gov. Raimondo added that over 2,000 people are in self-quarantine.

The state says that as of Saturday, they were testing up to 100 people a day for coronavirus.

Raimondo strongly urged residents to continue “radical social distancing” and to stay home when sick.

Details on assisting vulnerable populations such as the elderly and students who rely on public school meals will be made by mayors and town managers.

Gov. Raimondo said that each town and city is working on a plan to either prepare meal deliveries or a meal pick-up location.

If you are feeling sick, call your primary care provider to make an appointment or call the state’s COVID-19 hotline.