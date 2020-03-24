Local
coronavirus in new england

RI Gov. Raimondo to Provide Coronavirus Update

Rhode Island on Monday reported 23 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total number to 106

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was set to brief the public Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The news conference, slated for 1 p.m., comes a day after Raimondo announced the state would postpone its April 28 presidential primary until June 2.

The governor has also ordered all airplane travelers arriving in the state to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The new cases ranged from people in their 20s to those in their 90s, according to Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

Raimondo has ordered all gyms, salons, theaters, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues to close as the state works to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

