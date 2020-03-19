Local
coronavirus in new england

RI Gov. Raimondo to Provide Coronavirus Update

Ten more positive case were announced Wednesday

By Staff Reports

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was set to address the public on the latest developments surrounding the novel coronavirus outbreak Thursday.

She'll be joined by the state's director of health, Nicole Alexander-Scott, during a press conference at 1 p.m.

Officials announced 10 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island on Wednesday. They range in age from their 20s to their 70s. This brings the state's total cases to 33.

Raimondo earlier in the week announced that public schools in Rhode Island would transition to distance learning for two weeks starting Monday, March 23, through April 3.

Utility companies also will not be allowed to suspend services for nonpayment or pass outstanding accounts to a collection agency.

