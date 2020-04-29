Rhode Island

RI Gov. Riamondo to Provide Coronavirus Update

The state on Wednesday reported 12 additional coronavirus deaths, bringing the total death toll to 251.

By Abby Vervaeke

Gov. Gina Raimondo gives an update on the coronavirus during a news conference in the State Room of the Rhode Island State House in Providence, R.I, March 22, 2020.
Kris Craig/Providence Journal via AP

Gov. Gina Raimonodo is expected to provide an update on Rhode Island's response to the coronavirus pandemic at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the state reported 12 additional coronavirus deaths, bringing the total death toll to 251. Health officials also announced 321 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 8,247.

On Tuesday, the governor signed an executive order mandating "burdensome regulations" be relaxed to ensure residents can access affordable health care in a timely manner.

The order prevents insurers from changing the drugs they cover unless the changes benefit the patient, Raimondo said.

No increases to out-of-pocket and prescription costs can be made while the order is in place.Raimondo said she plans to start reopening Rhode Island's economy on May 9 on Monday.

