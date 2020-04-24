Local

coronavirus

RI Gov. to Address State’s Coronanvirus Response

Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to provide an update on coronavirus cases in the state on Friday afternoon.

She is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

coronavirus 19 mins ago

A Lifeline Through Language: Hospital Interpreters Critical During Coronavirus Outbreak

37 mins ago

Weekend Outlook: Sunny Saturday, Rainy Sunday

Rhode Island reported eight new deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 189.

There are now more than 6,200 cases reported in the state after 412 new cases were reported. It was the largest single-day increase in reported cases Rhode Island has seen in the pandemic.

Raimondo also announced Thursday that Rhode Island schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year and students will continue online learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Raimondo says a partnership with SalesForce.com will make contact tracing process more efficient, scalable.

She said she wanted to find a way to reopen schools before summer break, but Rhode Island’s COVID-19 cases are still climbing.

“To take that much risk for a few weeks of traditional school, I know would be irresponsible and the wrong decision for all the people of Rhode Island,” she said.

Raimondo applauded students for staying engaged, saying participation rates in e-learning are high across the state. But she acknowledged the challenges for students who miss their classrooms and friends and for parents who are trying to juggle their kids’ studies while working from home.

“Distance learning is not easy. I know that as a mother. I know that as a governor,” she said. “It has taken a toll on all of us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusRhode IslandCOVID-19Gina Raimondocoronavirus in rhode island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us