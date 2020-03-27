Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was set to brief the public on the state's latest coronavirus response efforts Friday afternoon.

Raimondo was scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

At a Thursday press conference, Raimondo ordered anyone arriving in the state from New York to self-quarantine for 14 days.

In addition, the governor said Rhode Island State Police will be stationed at the borders and stopping any vehicles that have New York license plates.

There are 165 cases of COVID-19 in The Ocean State as of Thursday.