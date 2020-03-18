coronavirus

RI Gov. to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response

By Irvin Rodriguez Colon

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and state Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold a press conference Wednesday to update residents on the management of COVID-19 in the state.

The press conference is scheduled for 12 p.m.

On Tuesday, Raimondo and Alexander-Scott announced two more positive cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island.

One of these cases is a man in his 50s with an extensive travel history. The second case is a woman in her 40s. Both are recovering.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state is 23.

