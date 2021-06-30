RI Gov. to Release Back-to-School COVID-19 Guidance

Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee and other state officials are slated to release back-to-school COVID-19 guidance Wednesday morning.

Education Commissioner Infante-Green and Health Director Alexander-Scott will join McKee for a 9 a.m. press conference on the new guidelines at the Providence Career and Technical Academy.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The presentation will include recommendations for municipalities as well as guidance for teachers, parents, and students to ensure a safe in-person return in the fall.

Earlier this month, McKee signed an executive order that extends Rhode Island's state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic until July 9.

It first went into effect March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and was signed by former Gov. Gina Raimondo.

As more state residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the number of new confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths have continued to decrease