RI Lawmakers Meet to Hear Testimony on Medical Marijuana Bill

By Associated Press

Rhode Island lawmakers are considering a bill to undo a change to how medical marijuana dispensaries are regulated, to address a lawsuit by the governor.

The House Judiciary Committee is meeting Tuesday to hear testimony on the legislation. A provision in the state budget approved last year gave lawmakers the right to veto regulations imposed on the industry.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo sued, arguing the new law violates the state constitution's separation of powers clause.

Legislative leaders filed the bill to repeal the language, but also to impose limits on regulators.

