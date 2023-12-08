RI man accused of saying ‘bomb' on Florida flight faces judge

A Rhode Island man faced a Florida judge after he was accused of forcing a plane to divert to Jacksonville earlier this week, according to WJAR-TV.

Evans Sims, 41, alleged that a woman he was traveling with had a bomb onboard, reported WJAR-TV, citing the Florida Attorney General's Office.

The woman, however, didn't have a bomb. Sims was then charged with giving false information and threats regarding the possession of an explosive on a plane, according to WJAR-TV.

The woman traveling with Sims was his fiancé, reported to WJAR-TV. She had an active no-contact order against him, which he violated.

When asked why they were traveling together, the 41-year-old told the judge, "We were headed back home, sir. We came down to visit her mother in Davenport for Thanksgiving."

Breeze Flight 717, which was heading from Orlando to Providence, had to make an emergency landing at the Jacksonville International Airport on Tuesday.

Sims was arguing with the woman while they were seated and made comments that were considered a security threat, reported WJAR-TV, citing court documents.

The 41-year-old allegedly yelled that he wanted to get off, according to WJAR-TV. While the plane was in the air, he allegedly said twice that the woman had a bomb.

"Anytime you say 'bomb' at the airport, you go to jail. Who said 'bomb?'" the judge asked.

Sims claimed he said "calm" not "bomb."

If found guilty, Sims could face five years in federal prison, reported WJAR-TV.