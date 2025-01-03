RI man allegedly throws woman to ground after minor crash in Attleboro

A Rhode Island man is facing multiple charges after allegedly throwing a woman to the ground, causing serious injuries, following a crash Friday morning in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

In an incident that was caught on camera, police say 26-year-old Gladior Kwesiah of Pawtucket "body slammed" a woman who rear-ended him at the intersection of Newport Avenue and Highland Avenue, throwing her down "head first."

Officers responded after receiving multiple 911 calls around 8:50 a.m. Police found the woman in the roadway, crying and obviously in pain and bleeding from a wound to her head, with Kwesiah standing over her.

Witnesses told police the two were involved in a minor collision. One witness recorded video showing a man lift up a woman and throw her forcefully to the ground.

One of the witnesses at the scene said he saw the man hit the roof of the woman's vehicle, then pull her out of the car, and they began yelling at each other. The witness said the woman yelled, "Leave me alone!" and that's when he slammed her against the pavement.

Police did not identify the victim, but said she is 31 years old, about 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with a fractured knee, a broken foot, a significant injury to her eye socket and a very serious head injury.

Kwesiah was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, malicious destruction of property, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

He will be arraigned on an unspecified date at Attleboro District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.