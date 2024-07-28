RI man arrested for DUI after crashing into utility pole in South Kingstown

A Rhode Island man was allegedly driving impaired when he crashed his car into a utility pole in South Kingstown on Friday afternoon.

South Kingstown police say John E. Disano, 53, of Narragansett, was involved in a single-car crash around 4 p.m. in the area of 1097 Middlebridge Road.

Police allege that Disano struck a utility pole, causing it to snap and fall across both lanes of the road, which had to be closed for several hours as crews worked to fix downed wires.

During the investigation, police say Disano exhibited signs of impairment and was unable to pass a series of standardized field sobriety tests.

He was subsequently arrested for suspicious of driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs. He later refused to submit to a breath and/or chemical test, according to police.

Officers seized a notable quantity of suspected narcotics, which will be tested, police said. Additional charges are possible.

“Driving under the influence of any substance is a serious offense that endangers everyone on the road,” South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew Moynihan said in a statement. “This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of making responsible choices and we are fortunate that the consequences were not more dire.”

Disano was held overnight at the South Kingstown Police Department and will be arraigned at the station. It wasn't clear if he had obtained an attorney.