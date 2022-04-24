RI Man Facing Child Rape Charge in Mass.

A Rhode Island man is facing charges including child rape in an alleged incident that occurred on Saturday, police in Hanson, Massachusetts, confirmed.

According to Hanson Police, 23-year-old Jared A. Soltys, of Providence, Rhode Island, was seen in a video posted on social media with a minor in the area of Pleasant Street.

Hanson Police responded to the area shortly after 1a.m. on Saturday after reportedly being made aware of the video. After speaking to Soltys and the minor, officers arrested Soltys.

Soltys is facing charges of giving liquor to a minor, as well as child rape. He is being held on $20,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Plymouth District Court.

It is not immediately clear if he has an attorney.