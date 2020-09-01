RI Man in Custody for Fatal Hit-and-run in North Attleboro

A Rhode Island man is in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a man and a woman Sunday afternoon in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, police announced Tuesday.

Thomas Roy, 31, of Pawtucket, is being held as a fugitive in Rhode Island, police said.

Officers were called to the area of 107 Adamsdale Road in North Attleboro at 1:36 p.m. Sunday, where a North Attleboro man and a Pawtucket woman had been struck by a vehicle.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where the man later died, police said. The woman was later discharged from the hospital, according to police.

Investigators had been searching for a white, heavy-duty work truck with a metal tool rack with front end damage and a passenger-side mirror glass missing, according to police.

That vehicle was located and Roy was taken into custody.

It's unclear what charges Roy will face or when he will be arraigned. It's also unclear if he has an attorney.