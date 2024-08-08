Rhode Island

RI man killed in crash involving truck, police say

Joshua Diaz, of Pawtucket, was the only person in the Honda, Providence police said.

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

A 29-year-old man died on Wednesday in Providence, Rhode Island, following a crash involving a dump truck, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Plainfield Street and Union Avenue, Providence police said.

A Honda crashed into the back left side of the truck, according to police, who said Joshua Diaz was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died.

Diaz, of Pawtucket, was the only person in the Honda, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation.

More Rhode Island news

Rhode Island 5 hours ago

Boy, 9, from RI found unresponsive in pool after being reported missing

Rhode Island Jul 29

These swarms of dragonflies in RI have social media abuzz

Rhode Island Jul 23

Body of missing fisherman pulled from water in RI

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us