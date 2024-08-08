RI man killed in crash involving truck, police say

A 29-year-old man died on Wednesday in Providence, Rhode Island, following a crash involving a dump truck, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Plainfield Street and Union Avenue, Providence police said.

A Honda crashed into the back left side of the truck, according to police, who said Joshua Diaz was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died.

Diaz, of Pawtucket, was the only person in the Honda, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.