RI Man Struck Mother in Face With Hammer: Police

Kevin Mendes, 34, of Warren, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of domestic assault with a deadly weapon

Police lights against a dark sky
A Rhode Island man struck his mother in the face with a hammer, sending her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Kevin Mendes, 34, of Warren, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of domestic assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Mendes attacked his 53-year-old mother on Monday morning in the home they share,Warren police Chief Roy Borges said.

“She does have some severe fractures, skull and facial injuries,” he said.

He did not give a motive.

Mendes is being held without bail. No defense attorney is listed in online court records.

Mendes was out on bail in connection with another incident in February when he allegedly tried to assault a police officer with a machete.

