RI Middle School Teacher Arrested on 1st Day of School

A teacher at a North Providence, Rhode Island middle school was expected in court Tuesday after being arrested on the first day of school the previous day.

Superintendent Joseph Goho told parents the teacher at Ricci Middle School was arrested after school Monday for an undisclosed, non-school-related offense, WJAR reported.

WJAR reported the teachers was Matthew Moniz, citing authorities. NBC10 Boston has not independently confirmed the teacher’s identity.

No further details were immediately available.