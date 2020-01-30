Local
nightclub rules

RI Officials Hear Public Testimony on Proposed Nightclub Rules

A series of proposed ordinances would require establishments that stay open until 2 a.m. to install surveillance systems and place new regulations on nightclub operations

WJAR-TV

Providence officials heard nearly three hours of public testimony related to a series of proposed ordinances suggested in response to a recent spate of violence at city nightclubs.

Several nightclub and bar owners testified at the city council's Public Safety Committee hearing Wednesday night, expressing their concerns that the ordinances were too extreme and would end up hurting their businesses.

strip club Jan 17

RI Board Hears Evidence Against Club Over Prostitution, Drugs

Chairman Aug 24, 2019

After 3 Men Stabbed, Providence Temporarily Shuts Down Nightclub

The ordinances would require establishments that stay open until 2 a.m. to install surveillance systems, place new regulations on nightclub operations and implement a definition of "nightclub."

Many business owners said they're worried about the added cost of purchasing and maintaining these systems as well as potentially invading their customers' privacy.

The Providence City Council passed a resolution in September to review the Board of Licenses and address safety issues after a triple stabbing at Noah Lounge, a shooting at the nightclub Flow and a stabbing near the Rooftop at the Providence G.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

nightclub rulesRhode IslandProvidencenightclub violencePublic Safety Committee hearing
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us