RI Pizza Delivery Driver Describes Robbery at Gunpoint

A pizza delivery driver shared what happened when he was carjacked at gunpoint by three people in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday.

The driver told NBC affiliate WJAR-TV anonymously that the robbery took place as the Vasilios Pizza driver was about to make his last delivery of the night.

"They took my personal belongings, my wallet and my cellphone," the driver said. "I can't work at all right now and that's all I know how to do -- drive."

A police report obtained by the station said three people circled the car as the driver got out on Stone Street, and one pressed a gun into the man's back.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The owner of the pizza shop told WJAR that its their second armed robbery of a driver. Experienced driver Wayne Lohmann described him and his colleagues as "a driving ATM" because they carry money and don't have weapons.