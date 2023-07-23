RI police investigating suspected fraudulent signatures in US House race

The Rhode Island State Police have joined the investigation into suspect nomination signatures submitted by the campaign of Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, a candidate for the U.S. House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline.

Election officials in three communities in the 1st Congressional District this week asked local police to investigate suspected fraudulent signatures on nomination papers. Matos is one of 12 Democrats hoping to succeed Cicilline.

The Rhode Island Board of Elections on Friday voted to refer all Matos nomination papers to the attorney general while confirming her place on the ballot.

Matos said Friday she's "deeply sorry this happened."