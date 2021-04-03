RI Special Elections Voter Registration Deadline is Sunday

Rhode Islanders in four communities are running out of time to register to vote in upcoming special elections.

Special elections will be held in Coventry, South Kingstown, West Greenwich and Westerly on May 4.

The deadline to register to vote or update voter information for the elections is Sunday. In Coventry and West Greenwich, elections are being held to fill a vacant seat on the town council. In South Kingstown and Westerly, referendum questions will be on the ballots.

"Local elections have a tremendous everyday impact on your life and the lives of your friends and family,'' Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said in an emailed statement. "This is your chance to shape part of your community for years to come."

Residents will be able to vote from home with a mail ballot, vote early in-person at town hall, or vote at the polls on May 4, officials say. Residents must apply for a mail ballot by April 13.

Early in-person voting will run from April 14 through May 3.