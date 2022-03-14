Local

Rhode Island

RI State Troopers to Get $3,000 Stipend for Wearing Body Cameras

Alana O'Hare, a spokesperson for Gov. Dan McKee, said a recent pilot program revealed that the body cameras added to troopers' duties

TLMD-Axon-body-camara-policia
Getty Images

State troopers in Rhode Island will be getting a $3,000 stipend for wearing body cameras, under their new labor agreement.

The state's deal with Rhode Island State Police troopers includes the one-time payment to compensate for added duties related to the cameras, The Providence Journal reported.

A union for state troopers ratified the agreement on Friday.

Alana O'Hare, a spokesperson for Gov. Dan McKee, said a recent pilot program revealed that the body cameras added to troopers' duties.

The camera program "represents a change in working conditions and adds additional duties and responsibilities to today's troopers and police officers,'' O'Hare told The Journal.

Last year, McKee signed a law to provide funding to equip all of the state's uniformed officers with body cameras. It was expected to cost $3 million a year over about five years, with an initial rollout to 1,700 patrol officers during the first year.

The new contract with troopers promises to pay the full $3,000 in "the second full pay period following ratification,'' according to The Journal.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Local

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Mass. Cinema Screens Ukrainian Film to Raise Money for Relief Efforts

Boston 2 hours ago

‘Dine Out Boston' Returns With Higher Prices

The agreement also includes pay increases of 2.5% for each year of the contract, and it provides time-and-a-half pay for troopers during public emergencies or when state offices are closed.

The McKee administration separately granted $3,000 in bonuses to members of Rhode Island's largest union for state employees. The bonuses initially were to be reserved for those who received COVID-19 vaccinations, but they were later awarded to all workers as retention bonuses

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandRhode Island State PolicePolice Body Camerasri state trooper
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us