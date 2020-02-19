RI Strip Club Gets Liquor License Back After Appeal

Wild Zebra Gentlemen’s Club, a strip club in Providence, won an appeal to get its liquor license back, Tuesday.

The club can reopen without its dancers now that it has a liquor license, according to WJAR.

Wild Zebra’s attorney, Peter Petrarca, told WJAR that the club will wait to reopen until it gets its entertainment license back.

Last week, the Providence Board of Licenses revoked all the club’s licenses after allegations of prostitution and drug dealing, according to WJAR. In January, two detectives told the licensing board that two dancers offered to have sex with them for money.