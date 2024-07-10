Rhode Island

No timeline set for Washington Bridge project

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

Uncertainty still looms over the future of the Washington Bridge in Providence, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

State leaders say they won't commit to a timeline for the bridge project as they struggle to find a company to agree to rebuild the condemned westbound side.

The original plan was to have the bridge rebuilt by August of 2026, but that included choosing a company for the project this week. Instead, there wasn't a single bidder for the project.

"We push the envelope apparently beyond what the construction industry is willing to bear," said Peter Alviti, director of the Department of Transportation. "We're doing our very best to address the concerns of the people who want us to move quickly."

Officials say new requests for proposals will go out sometime soon but didn't say exactly when that would happen.

