Local

Rhode Island

RI Woman Suffers Thermal Burns Near Yellowstone National Park's Old Faithful

The woman, a park concessions employee, suffered second- and third-degree burns to 5% of her body near the Old Faithful geyser

Daniel Slim / AFP via Getty Images

A 19-year-old Rhode Island woman suffered "significant thermal burns" in Yellowstone National Park and is being treated at the Burn Center at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, park officials said.

The woman, a park concessions employee, suffered second- and third-degree burns to 5% of her body near the Old Faithful geyser, park officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The park service did not say what time the woman was injured or exactly where it happened. However, park officials reminded people to stay on boardwalks, noting the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin and there can be scalding water just below the surface.

Park officials said the incident is still under investigation and they do not know the woman's medical status.

More Rhode Island News

Providence Sep 16

Police Make Arrest in Fatal Shooting Outside Providence Nightclub

Rhode Island Sep 16

Rhode Island Focuses Vaccination Effort on High Schoolers

The woman's injury was the first significant injury in a thermal area reported in the park this year, park officials said.

Yellowstone National Park is home to more than 10,000 hydrothermal features, including more than 500 geysers.

An Oregon man died Tuesday, June 9, 2016, after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandburnsYellowstone National ParkgeyserOld Faithful
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us