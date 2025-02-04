Vendor to provide Rhode Island $5M to help manage RIBridges data breach

Deloitte will pay the state of Rhode Island $5 million to help mitigate the impacts of the RIBridges data breach, WJAR-TV reports.

The money will help pay for expenses related to the data breach, which impacted around 650,000 people. It is in addition to the costs Deloitte, as the vendor responsible for the RIBridges system, is covering.

The governor's office said Deloitte is also covering the cost of the data breach call center, credit monitoring and identity protection for those impacted.

“Deloitte has recognized that the state has immediate and unexpected expenses related to the breach, and we appreciate their willingness to lend financial support,” said Governor Dan McKee in a statement.

The governor was supposed to give an update Tuesday on the phased relaunch of the RIBridges system, which is used for delivering health and human service benefits, but that update was rescheduled. The RIBridges system was taken offline in December after the state was informed by Deloitte that there was a major security threat to the system.

Anyone who has been involved in Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Childcare Assistance Program, Rhode Island Works, Long-term Services and Supports and health insurance purchased through HealthSource RI may have been impacted, officials said.