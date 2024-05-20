Rich Shertenlieb, former co-host of 98.5 The Sports Hub's highly-rated morning radio show, launched his new sports radio talk show on classic rock station 100.7 WZLX-FM Monday morning.

The station announced earlier this month that Shertenlieb would replace Pete McKenzie and Heather Ford. McKenzie and Ford had co-hosted WZLX's morning show since 2005 alongside Kevin Karlson, who died unexpectedly last year. WZLX is owned by iHeartRadio.

The 6-10 a.m. show will include a mix of co-hosts including former 98.5 The Sports Hub personalities Michael Hurley and Ted Johnson, the former New England Patriots linebacker, both of whom appeared on the show Monday. Shertenlieb said other regular contributors will include Mike Giardi, formerly of the NFL Network, NBC Sports Boston and NECN, and Charlotte Wilder, formerly of Sports Illustrated and currently a contributor to "The Dan LeBatard Show."

"I've been looking forward to saying this for a while -- I'm Rich Shertenlieb and you're listening to 'The Rich Shertenlieb Show' on WZLX," Shertenlieb said to kick off Monday's show. "Boy, have I missed the hell out of you, and man do we have a lot to talk about."

He also teased the return of some familiar segments from his 98.5 days, including audio of Celtics fans live from the street after last week's series-clinching win over the Cavaliers, and funny 911 calls.

Shertenlieb left the popular "Toucher & Rich" morning radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub late last year after a tumultuous period for the show. Rob "Hardy" Poole has since replaced Shertenlieb as Toucher's co-host on 98.5. The new show is called "Toucher & Hardy."