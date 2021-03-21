Rideshare Driver Arrested, Accused of Trapping Woman Inside Car in Brighton

A rideshare driver in Massachusetts has been arrested on a kidnapping charge after he allegedly trapped a woman inside his car in Brighton late Thursday night, police said.

Kamal Essalak, 47, of Acton, was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant out of Boston Municipal Court. Essalak was arrested in the area of 7323 Avalon Drive in Acton, Boston police said Sunday.

Boston police detectives wanted Essalak in connection to an incident that occurred on March 18, around 8:30 p.m., in the area of 1139 Commonwealth Avenue.

According to the police department, a woman reported to responding officers that she had requested a ride via a common online ridesharing service. When she got into Essalak's vehicle, the woman reported Essalak was behaving strangely, prompting her to request to be dropped off and let out of the vehicle.

When Essalak stopped the car, the woman told police she tried to open the door but found that the child safety locks had been enabled on both rear doors, preventing her from getting out.

The woman reported to officers that she began to scream and bang on the glass windows, hoping to draw attention to the unfolding situation. As she did this, the woman told police that Essalak began to climb into the rear of the vehicle, laughing periodically.

The woman was able to slide around Essalak into the driver's seat, police reported, and she was able to unlock the door and get out of the vehicle, making her way to safety.

Essalak is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney who can speak to the charge he is facing.

The Boston Police Department advises anyone utilizing ridesharing services to take an extra moment to see if child safety door locks have been enabled in the vehicle they request. On most modern cars and SUVs, these safety locks are located on the inside panel of the rear doors, below wherever the door latch mechanism is located. They are usually quite small and made of dark colored or black plastic making them difficult to see under darkened conditions.