Rideshare drivers aim to derail Uber-backed ballot question again

Drivers and organized labor leaders will once again ask the state's highest court to spike a well-funded, industry-led campaign looking to reshape the relationship between companies like Uber and Lyft and their app-based workforce.

For the second straight election cycle, opponents filed a complaint alleging the series of proposed ballot questions sought by the companies are unconstitutional. They contend the proposal to define drivers as independent contractors and create some new benefits mixes too many discrete topics.

