Ringleader of harassment campaign toward NH journalists sentenced to prison

The man who orchestrated a stalking campaign against New Hampshire Public Radio journalists over an exposé they published about one of his closest friends has been sentenced to over three years in prison, according to federal authorities.

Eric Labarge, 46, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was sentenced to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release by a federal judge. Additionally, he has been ordered to pay a $10,00 fine and over $30,000 in restitution to the victims in the case.

Labarge pleaded guilty to charges he faced in July. He was arrested in September of 2023. Three others were arrested in the case, too.

Prosecutors said that Labarge hired people to harass the journalists, and their families, over a 2022 report by New Hampshire Public Radio that detailed allegations of sexual and other misconduct by a former New Hampshire business person.

The business person, who is only identified as Subject 1 in the charging documents, is one of Labarge's closest friends. In retaliation for the reporting, Labarge orchestrated a "months-long scheme to harass, stalk and intimidate" the journalists and their immediate family members, prosecutors said.

“Mr. Labarge was the ringleader of a targeted, terror campaign that caused the victims—journalists exercising the First Amendment rights and the families —incredible fear and emotional harm. Mr. Labarge’s terror campaign sent ripples of fear throughout the journalism community and violated the bedrock principles enshrined in the Bill of Rights,” United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a news release.

Labarge's co-conspirators are Tucker Cockerline, Michael Waselchuck and Keenan Saniatan.

Cockerline and Waselchuck received prison sentences of 27 months and 21 months earlier this year.