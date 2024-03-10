Risk of coastal flooding in New England during high tide

This morning, lingering rain chances persist as the steady rain gradually breaks up, paving the way for afternoon sun and clouds. The most intense rain occurred overnight, with the highest coastal flood risk anticipated during high tide late Sunday morning to early afternoon.

This may lead to minor to moderate coastal flooding, particularly in Hampton, New Hampshire, where 1 to 2 feet of water inundation is possible.

Coastal areas from Cape Ann to Cape Cod could also experience up to 1 foot of inundation, with vulnerable coastal roads at risk of taking on water. The water levels are not anticipated to reach records that were set in January for Hampton beach.

Breezy to windy conditions will persist on Sunday and Monday, with gusts exceeding 30 mph at times. Afternoon highs on Sunday will reach the low 50s, while Monday's temperatures will hover in the low 40s.

The upcoming work week promises mainly dry weather, accompanied by a warming trend. By Thursday, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid and upper 50s. Looking ahead to next weekend, changes are on the horizon, with cooler air and increased chances of rain. Rain chances increase on Friday.

Daylight Saving Time has begun, sunrises are around 7:00 a.m., and sunsets are edging closer to 7:00 p.m., with today's sunset slated for 6:45 p.m.