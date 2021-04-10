Local

Applus Technologies

RMV Inspection System May Be Offline for Another Week

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has given a new date of Saturday, April 17, for when they expect service to be restored

By Alec Greaney

It may be at least another week before motor vehicle inspection services can get back up and running in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) announced Friday that its vendor for handling vehicle inspections, Applus Technologies, believes it will restore service by Saturday, April 17, meaning car owners will have to wait a bit longer for an updated windshield sticker.

Applus, which also runs inspections in several states beyond Massachusetts, was hit by a cyberattack on March 30 that brought its system offline.

"The RMV will hold the vendor accountable for this disruption and is working with Applus to restore services as soon as possible,” the Registry said in its release Friday.

The RMV has announced a grace period for drivers, including those with expired inspection stickers from March 2021. Those drivers will have until April 30, 2021 to update their inspections.

