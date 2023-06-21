Local

Road closed for several hours after crash brings down light pole in Norwood

Norwood police said Guild Street from Central Street to Broadway will be closed for several hours Wednesday.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Norwood Police Department/Facebook

Police in Norwood, Massachusetts, said a road would be closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon following a motor vehicle crash involving a light pole.

Norwood police released little information but said officers had responded to the scene, noting Guild Street from Central Street to Broadway is shutdown in the aftermath of the crash.

A picture shared to the department's Facebook page shows the light pole on the ground, snapped in half with hanging wires. There are several parked cars in the area, as well as a tractor-trailer stopped on the road.

Police did not say what kind of vehicle was involved in the crash, or if there were any injuries.

