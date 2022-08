Police blocked access to part of Wellesley Avenue in Wellesley, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon after a water main break flooded the street.

FYI Wellesley Ave is closed near Brookside for a significant water main break. pic.twitter.com/lA34VQFw8L — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) August 13, 2022

The break in Wellesley comes only a few hours after a massive water main break in Boston on the common.