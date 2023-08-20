Road closures after water main break in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood

A water main break in the Chinatown area of Boston has led to street closures Sunday afternoon.

Boston police issued a traffic advisory at 3:30 p.m., saying commuters should seek an alternate route due to the water main break at 66 Harrison Ave.

Parts of Kneeland, Tyler, Washington, and Hudson streets will be closed and impacted until repairs are made, police said.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission said crews were on scene at Harrison Ave. and Beach St. to investigate the break, nothing that traffic in the area is impacted.

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn said he was also on site with the city's police and fire departments, as well as Boston Water crews, to survey the situation.

Flynn shared pictures to X, formerly known as Twitter, showing flooded roadways.

Traffic Advisory: BPD and @Boston_Water report a watermain break at 66 Harrison Ave. (Chinatown). Parts of Kneeland, Tyler, Washington, and Hudson Streets will be closed and impacted until repairs are made. Please seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 20, 2023

BWSC crews on scene at Harrison Ave and Beach St to investigate water main break. Traffic in are impacted. Updates to follow. — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) August 20, 2023

On site now in Chinatown with @BOSTON_WATER, @BostonFire and @bostonpolice to survey the situation. Water main break on Beach Street & Harrison Avenue. All relevant city departments on scene and/or responding. BWSC will continue to provide updates on social media. #bospoli pic.twitter.com/uDYp1MUFtu — Ed Flynn 愛德華費連 (@EdforBoston) August 20, 2023

Updates are expected from Boston Water.