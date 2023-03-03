Road Reopened in Stoneham Nearly 2 Days After Crash Brings Down Utility Poles, Power Lines

Montvale Avenue in Stoneham, Massachusetts, was reopened to traffic as of Friday morning, following a nearly two-day-long closure sparked by a number of downed utility poles and power lines.

It was a long, complex process to reopen the road, after a tractor trailer truck clipped a wire, bringing down seven utility poles and creating quite a mess on Wednesday.

Crews spent all day on Thursday replacing poles and reattaching wires and cables. Eversource said that it inspected the poles, and didn't find any evidence of rot.

There were hundreds of power outages in the area during the immediate aftermath of the crash, but customers there were put on generator power during the repairs.

Nick Washington, who lives nearby, said the power was on Wednesday night, but it wasn't steady.

"It was flickering a bit. I had some and then it went down. Same thing with the internet," he said.

Police on Thursday said that there would not be charges filed against the driver. The truck hit a low-hanging wire, which is what set off the chain reaction and crash.

The power lines that fell were in contact with several vehicles on the street, creating what was a potentially dangerous situation.

Parts of Montvale Avenue were still closed Thursday after seven power lines came down Wednesday, trapping at least one driver.

However, there were no injuries reported.

Nadia Vargas, who was trapped in her car, saw a truck clip a wire, bringing the poles down.

"It was a low hanging wire, for sure," she said. "I saw it snag."

She was right behind the truck and could see the wires start bringing down the utility poles, one after another.

"I could see the pole in front of me," she said. "I was like, 'If I don't get crushed by this pole in front of me, I'm going to get crushed behind me,' so it was very scary."