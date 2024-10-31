Roasted Sugar Pumpkin & Brie Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 sugar pumpkin, top removed and interior scraped clean of seeds
- 1 wheel of brie
- 3 TBSP cranberry chutney
- ½ cup pancetta, rendered
- ¼ cup walnuts, chopped
- EVOO
PREPARATION:
- Preheat the oven to 400*.
- Rub sugar pumpkin with a thin coat of extra virgin olive oil.
- Score the wheel of brie to create a grid with slices runner every ¾” side to side and top to bottom.
- Gently and with determination, stuff the brie into the hollowed pumpkin interior.
- Top the brie with chutney, pancetta and walnuts.
- Roast for 50 minutes on a parchment lined baking sheet and serve hot with delicious bread or your favorite crackers.